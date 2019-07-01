Omid Djalili causes anger with Welsh language joke
Comic Omid Djalili has upset some social media users in Wales with a joke about the Welsh language.
The comedian posted a picture of a road sign for Nantgaredig and the National Botanic Gardens of Wales, bearing the translation Gardd Fotaneg Genedlaethol.
Next to that the 53-year-old Londoner tweeted: "There are worse things than being Welsh, dyslexic & having a terrible stutter. But not many."
The gag sparked a flurry of angry responses.
Marc Jones wrote: "Disappointing that someone with Iranian heritage reckons it's OK to have a pop at a minority culture."
The Barry Horns said: "The showbiz class is rammed with upper middle class people who sneer at Wales."
The account later added: "Imagine the uproar if Rhod Gilbert made a joke about Iranians."
Djalili was born to Iranian parents.
Heledd ap Gwynfor tweeted: "There are worse things than being English, ignorant & having a terrible sense of bigotory (sic). But not many."
- Donald Trump: US president in 'Prince of Whales' Twitter error
- Twitter will hide rule-breaking politicians' tweets
- Twitter blocks French government with its own fake news law
Djalili - who starred in Notting Hill and Bond movie The World Is Not Enough - responded to a number of the messages.
"Good point well made," he said to Emyr Gareth, who posted a picture of an English sign featuring the word "Loughborough".
"Any language looks strange when viewed through the prism of another language," Mr Gareth tweeted. "As a Welsh speaker, this sign looks like a cat's walked over the keyboard! Loughborough - seriously?!"
Louise Barfe issued a "gentle reminder" that BBC Radio 4 head of comedy Sioned Wiliam was a Welsh speaker.
"Going to suggest to Sioned a show with the superb replies," Djalili replied.
Djalili retweeted a number of replies to his tweet.
However, not everyone was irritated by the joke.
OnlyOneCardiffCity tweeted: "Message to the far-too-easily-offended-of-Twitter. Learn to take a joke. Embarrassing babies."
Djalili's remarks follow a gig he played on Saturday, June 29, at Treorchy's Park and Dare theatre as part of the Rhondda Arts Festival Treorchy.