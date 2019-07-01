Image caption Parents are currently banned from attending sports days at Pentrebane primary school

A councillor has said he wants to get all sides together to reach an agreement after a primary school banned parents from future sports days over alleged bad behaviour.

A letter, seen by BBC Wales, was sent to parents the day after Pentrebane school's annual sports day last week.

It said angry parents could be threatening and intimidating.

Councillor Neil McEvoy told BBC Radio Wales: "Let's draw a line and try and get it right for next year."

The Cardiff school's head teacher Sheena Duggan said in the letter some staff had been sworn at in front of children, adding behaviour had "worsened" over the past few years.

Mr McEvoy, who represents Fairwater, said: "I think children do want to see their parents at sports days, parents want to see their children, but staff also have a right to feel safe doing their job.

"What I'd like to do is get parents and the school together, have a conversation and try and put things right for next year.

"I think next year we have to make sure whatever did happen doesn't happen again and, those responsible, maybe ban them."

Image caption Head teacher Sheena Duggan sent the letter the day after sports day last week

A parent, who did not want to be named, said: "There's supposed to have been some swearing or some arguments going on with some of the parents with the teachers.

"Everyone was in a good mood, it was a nice day, everyone was happy... [I] didn't notice any swearing, no loud shouting, nothing at all."

Another parent, who also did not want to be named, said two of her children witnessed another parent, using foul language.

"I totally support Mrs Duggan she is a fantastic head teacher.

"I am not happy with the situation.. the use of abusive language is out of order, is abhorrent in front of pupils, in front of staff.

"I don't agree with the blanket ban because it is punishing all parents and we are not in the wrong.

"We've got a year to sort it out and I am hoping it will be resolved by then."

The school and council both declined a BBC request for comment.