Image caption Prince Charles arriving at Llandaff Cathedral

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have begun their 15th summer tour of Wales.

The visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of Charles's investiture as Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle.

The prince's first call is at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for a memorial service for 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards, of which he is the colonel-in-chief.

The couple have 20 engagements over the course of the week-long visit.

Image caption The regimental mascot, Tpr Emrys Forlan Jones, waits outside the cathedral's entrance

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Prince Charles at the dedication service in Llandaff Catherdral

Image caption Prince Charles met the family of L/Cpl Richard Scanlan who was killed in Afghanistan in 2011

At the cathedral, the regiment is holding a service of dedication and laying up its old standard to mark its 60th anniversary.

Following the service the prince will move on to Nantgarw in Rhondda Cynon Taff, where the call centre of the charity he established, the Prince's Trust, is based.

He will meet staff who handle calls from around 72,000 young people each year.

The final visit of the day sees him visit Tyn-y-Coed forest in nearby Llantrisant to meet horse loggers - tree clearance using horses rather than mechanical extraction - and see the work they are carrying out there, as patron of the British Horse Loggers.

He will also present the Prince of Wales trophy to the winner of the horse loggers woodland management award.

The couple will visit enterprises across south and mid Wales in the coming days before moving on to north Wales at the end of the week.

During that time they will host an evening of music and drama at their west Wales home of Llwynywermod in Carmarthenshire.