Boy dies after police called to Fernhill river incident
- 1 July 2019
A boy has died after police were called to reports of a young person in a river.
Emergency services were called to the River Cynon in Fernhill, Rhondda Cynon Taff, at about 17:40 BST.
Specialist search teams from South Wales Police, a helicopter and fire crews were sent. Police said a "male youth" was confirmed dead at the scene.
The A4059 between Mountain Ash Comprehensive School and Cwmbach roundabout was shut but is now open.