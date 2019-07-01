Llanelli street death: Man charged with murder
- 1 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a father who was found injured in a street.
Andre Irwin, 47, was found injured at Coleshill Terrace in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, during the early hours of Saturday.
He died shortly afterwards and a man was arrested at the scene.
Dyfed-Powys Police said a 42-year-old from Aberavon, Neath Port Talbot, will appear before magistrates in Llanelli on Tuesday.