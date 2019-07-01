Wales

Man charged with murdering Aberaeron woman, 77

  • 1 July 2019
Mavis Long Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Mavis Long was found dead at a property in Pennant

A man aged 80 has been charged with murdering a 77-year-old woman.

Frank Long will appear at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday morning, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Mavis Long was discovered at a home in Pennant, near Aberaeron, on 10 May.

Speaking following her death, Ms Long's family said: "This was an extremely tragic incident in which we have lost Mavis, who was loved and will be sorely missed."

