Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mavis Long was found dead at her home in Pennant

An 80-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering his wife

Mavis Long, 77, was found dead at the marital home in Pennant, near Aberaeron, Ceredigion, on 10 May.

Appearing by video link from HMP Swansea, Frank Long only confirmed his name to Judge Paul Thomas at Swansea Crown Court and did not enter a plea

Mr Long was remanded in custody until 10 July, when his lawyer will make a bail application and a trial date will be set.

He was arrested on May 10, but was released before being charged last on 28 June.