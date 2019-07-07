Image copyright Carmarthen Journal/Welshman archives Image caption Seven of the eight rail depot workers who died in World War One

A plaque dedicated to Carmarthen railway workers who died in World War One is to be unveiled.

Train driver Simon Biggs has spent the last five months researching the names and history of the men killed in the war.

The names of eight depot workers are featured, including brothers Fred and William Tansill from the town.

Relatives of some of the men will attend a special service at Carmarthen railway station on Sunday.

With the help of local historian and writer Steven John, Mr Biggs, 45, of Carmarthen, wanted to emulate similar plaques to rail workers at London Paddington and Crewe stations.

"I'm sure it's going to be quite emotional for the families of those who fell," he said.

"It has been a lot of hard work but people have been very supportive and I'm sure it will be worth it when it's unveiled.

"It's important that we give these men the dedication and respect they deserve for what they did."

A service will be held at St Peter's Church before the granite plaque, next to the waiting room, is unveiled by the chairman of Llangynog council and a wreath laid by the Royal British Legion at the railway station.