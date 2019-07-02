Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption This image of a car thought to have been involved has been released by police

Police are investigating reports a child strapped into a car seat fell from a moving car.

A witness reported the incident to North Wales Police, saying it happened near a garage in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, on Tuesday.

The force said the child had been found and was treated at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor for minor injuries.

The incident happened just before 12:40 BST on Tuesday and police are continuing to investigate.

North Wales Police said a witness had called them to report "a child, still in its car seat, fell out of this moving silver car by the Texaco garage".

An image of a silver car was released by the force, which said on Twitter: "No reg details given so we are appealing for witnesses."