A police officer who was cleared by a crown court jury of shoplifting, has been sacked by his force following a new disciplinary hearing.

Mohammed Lachiri had denied he was an officer when confronted by security staff at Debenhams in Llandudno in December 2016.

The PC was found not guilty of theft at Caernarfon Crown Court in July 2017.

He was sacked in 2018 for gross misconduct at a North Wales Police tribunal, but appealed.

At the latest hearing, the panel also ruled allegations of gross misconduct had been proven and the officer was dismissed without notice.

It heard Mr Lachiri said he walked out of the store due to absent-mindedness caused by stress.

North Wales Police said the case related to allegations of honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.