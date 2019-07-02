Image caption The new Church in Wales primary school in Welshpool has been left partly built

A school faces a delay of at least a year to open new premises after the firm building them went bust.

A replacement for Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School was left partially built when Swansea-based construction firm Dawnus collapsed in March.

The school was due to open in September but Powys County Council is still looking for a new contractor.

Chair of governors Francesca Jump said they faced another "tough year" running the school over three sites.

Powys County Council said meetings were currently being held with companies.

A website advertising the contract to finish the work said it was expected the chosen firm would be on site by the end of August.

Ms Jump, a Liberal Democrat county councillor, said the delay would hit the school's budget.

"We're hoping it's going to be finished by September 2020," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"This means that we're facing a tough year, as we will continue to have the expense of running the school over three sites.

"We are running three breakfast clubs and we have to consider staffing levels as well."

Powys County Council said two other school projects - a second one in Welshpool and one in Machynlleth - left in limbo by the collapse of Dawnus were still at the planning stage.