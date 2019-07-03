Image caption The teenager was airlifted to hospital in Merseyside

An 18-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after falling into a quarry in north Wales.

North Wales Police said they were called at 14:40 BST to reports that two people were in difficulty at the Great Orme.

A coastguard rescue helicopter flew to the Great Orme in Conwy to assist the ambulance service.

The teenager was airlifted to hospital in Merseyside.

Rescuers said the he had "nasty" injuries after falling "quite a long way".