Image copyright Cardiff Council Image caption Cardiff council's proposed transport vision, including a new light rail/tram "crossrail" in green.

A proposal for a new cross-Cardiff light rail/tram route has been set out by the leader of the council.

It would be in addition to existing South Wales Metro plans but it is not yet clear how the new route would be paid for.

BBC Wales has been told the plans would have to be delivered by Transport for Wales and Network Rail.

Councillor Huw Thomas said he was setting out a vision today for a greener, more sustainable city.

The route would create a new connection from Creigiau to Fairwater in the west, including three extra stops at Plasdwr West, Plasdwr East, and Waterhall.

To the east it would connect Porth Teigr in Cardiff Bay with Newport Road, adding four stops at Pierhead St, Roath Dock, Ocean Way, and Splott-Tremorfa.

The new proposals come as part of an already announced integrated transport plan for the city that includes:

Cardiff circle line - a joined up complete orbital light rail/tram line linking large residential areas to the transport network

A new park and ride at junction 32 of the M4 connected to the circle line

A new rapid bus transport network using green and electric vehicles

New, safe cycleways and walking routes linked to bus, rail and tram networks

An integrated ticketing system allowing the user to move seamlessly from one transport mode to another.

Making Cardiff a 20mph city.

The council described the plans as a "game-changing £1bn transport vision". It is not known if that sum includes money already designated for the South Wales Metro.

Mr Thomas said: "It is clear we won't deliver this overnight, but we are today bringing forward the council's aspiration while fully recognising that we will have to work effectively with Welsh Government and other partners.

"We will also need to have a serious public conversation about how this vision can be funded," he said.