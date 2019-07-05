Image caption Aled Roberts became Welsh language commissioner in 2018

Attacks on Welsh can be compared to Islamophobia and anti-Semitism, the Welsh language commissioner has said.

Aled Roberts was reacting to a tweet by comedian Omid Djalili, which upset some Twitter users in Wales.

The comic posted a picture of a sign for the National Botanic Gardens of Wales, bearing the translation Gardd Fotaneg Genedlaethol.

He tweeted: "There are worse things than being Welsh, dyslexic & having a terrible stutter. But not many."

Mr Roberts told Welsh language news programme Newyddion 9 he had seen an increase in anti-Welsh language sentiment.

"If we talk about Islamophobia, if we talk about anti-Semitism, it is the same kind of issue that society has to deal with," he said.

"As a Welsh speaker I didn't find it particularly funny."

The tweet by 53-year-old Londoner Djalili sparked a barrage of responses.

Some Twitter users were critical of his post, but others defended the comedian, who was born to Iranian parents.

Heledd ap Gwynfor tweeted: "There are worse things than being English, ignorant & having a terrible sense of bigotry. But not many."

OnlyOneCardiffCity posted: "Message to the far-too-easily-offended-of-Twitter. Learn to take a joke. Embarrassing babies."

Asked whether people who were critical of the tweet should go and see Djalili perform, Mr Roberts said: "Clearly he hasn't apologised so I for one certainly wouldn't be going to any show - but he might think I'm not a great loss anyway."

Djalili's joke followed a gig he played on 29 June at Treorchy's Park and Dare Theatre.