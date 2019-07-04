Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many towns are taking action to curb nuisance caused by seagulls

People who feed seagulls in Denbighshire could be issued with legal notices in a bid to curb the menace caused by the birds.

It comes after a man in the seaside town of Prestatyn was told to use an umbrella to defend himself from attack.

A report to the county council said notices telling people to stop feeding could be used "if the issues persist".

Seagull-proof bin bags have been given to 700 properties in an attempt to tackle littering caused by the birds.

Councillors heard that most of the 45 complaints the local authority received since March last year about seagulls were to do with neighbours feeding the birds, or people feeding them on Rhyl High Street, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A report drawn up by the council states: "If the issues persist then it is possible to serve a legal notice requiring the person to stop feeding the seagulls."

A sample letter with the report suggests people could be warned of action under the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

However, the report added: "To date, there has been no need to serve a legal notice to deal with any specific problems at residential properties."

Councillor Brian Blakeley, who represents Rhyl South East, demanded a tougher line be taken.

"My problem in my ward is the issue of residents feeding them. Then they nest on the roofs and have their chicks there.

"You just can't walk in those areas where that is happening."

Last week, the council advised Prestatyn resident Tom Ellis to put up an umbrella to protect himself from seagulls swooping at him from his roof, after he said they had made him "nervous and anxious".

A council spokesman said individuals "should take responsibility for seagull-proofing their own property or employ appropriate licensed companies to assist with seagull issues".