Public toilets which were shut when the council withdrew funding have reopened thanks to a taxi drivers' group campaign.

Caerphilly County Borough Taxi Drivers' Association said people were finding the lack of toilets "difficult".

The toilets in Station Terrace were shut by Caerphilly council, alongside four other toilet blocks, in April.

The closures, including Bargoed bus station, Ystrad Mynach and Station Terrace, were thought to save £74,000.

David Miller, secretary of the taxi drivers' association, said the toilets, which are located near a train station, bus and taxi ranks, are "important" for the public.

"Elderly and disabled people were finding it difficult. They don't want to be going into pubs just to use toilets," he said.

"People were forced to go into pubs and there were complaints from residents about people using back lanes to relieve themselves."

Caerphilly council said they "reluctantly" closed five toilets in towns across the area to save £15.6m required for 2019- 20.

Mr Miller said the association set up a crowdfunding page and secured £5,000 funding from Caerphilly town council, which has paid for the toilets' 20p entry machines.

The facilities are cleaned by two of the groups' taxi drivers and a volunteer.

A spokesman from Caerphilly council welcomed the reopening of the toilets.