Image copyright Family photo Image caption John Tossell from Bridgend has been missing since 17 June

A Welsh mountain rescue team which joined the search for a missing tourist on the Greek island of Zante has "reluctantly" stood down.

John Tossell, 73, from Bridgend, did not return from a walk on 17 June, while on the third day of his holiday.

Authorities in Greece spent a week looking for Mr Tossell but called off the search.

A Go Fund page was launched allowing the Western Beacons Mountain Rescue team to join the search.

The rescue team raised almost £7,000 through the online funding page to pay for flights and accommodation.

They also received funds from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office via Bridgend MP Madeleine Moon.

Mr Tossell, was described as a "fit man" who swam three times a week and walked miles with his dogs.

Whereabouts still unknown

He had gone to the monastery on Mount Skopos, near the village of Argassi and failed to return to the hotel where he was staying with his partner Gillian.

Last Friday, six members of the team flew to Zante, with additional teams following later.

Image copyright Dominik Rosner Image caption Mr Tossell had been visiting the Panagia Skopiotissa monastery

The volunteers worked with the Greek authorities in continuing the search for Mr Tossell but "after an extensive search" they have "stood down activity" and the 13 volunteers will now return to the UK.

A statement said: "Thank you to the families and employers who have supported our involvement.

"Our team members have been thanked by local authorities for making an invaluable contribution. Sadly, John's whereabouts remain unknown.

"We were honoured as a charity to help support a family of our local community by assisting in the search for John, and our thoughts are with John's relatives at this difficult time".

Gillian's son, Leigh Griffiths, 46, said previously: "I don't think we have any chance of finding John alive", and criticised Greek police, saying they did not check CCTV properly.