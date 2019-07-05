Image copyright Family handout Image caption Gareth Delbridge (L) and Michael Lewis (R) were hit by a train on Wednesday

Network Rail has appointed an independent investigator to form part of an investigation team after two rail workers were killed by a train.

The investigator will be joined by trade unions and industry partners.

On Wednesday, Gareth Delbridge, 64, from Kenfig Hill and Michael "Spike" Lewis, 58, from North Cornelly, were hit by the Swansea to Paddington train near Margam at about 10:00 BST.

Police said they may have not heard it as they were wearing ear defenders.

Network Rail's chief executive said the two men were "extremely well respected".

Andrew Haines said many in the company were "still reeling from the shock of the tragedy in south Wales" when "our colleagues died after being struck by a train".

"They were extremely well respected and experienced members of the Port Talbot track team - together they have given over 84 years' service to the railway and they will be missed," he said.

"This is a heart-breaking reminder of how dangerous it can be to work on the railway and highlights to us all the importance of challenging anything that seems unsafe."

He added that he had been to south Wales to offer support on Friday.

The Network Rail investigation is separate from another probe that has been launched by the the Rail Accident Investigation Branch, which will be independent to any by the railway industry, British Transport Police or the industry's regulator, the Office of Rail and Road.

A third worker was treated at the scene for shock after the train struck Mr Delbridge and Mr Lewis, but was not injured.

Image caption Tributes left to the rail workers

Tributes have poured in for the two workers.

Mr Delbridge was called an "absolutely fantastic guy" while the family of Mr Lewis said he was "loved by everyone".

In a statement, Mr Lewis's family said: "We would like to thank everyone so much for their support during this difficult time and ask that we are now given the space we need to grieve."

Alan Gitsham, a former railway worker who used to work with both men, said: "Mike was great, a tidy fella. I'm devastated, I can't believe he's gone."

Kenfig Hill Rugby Club said Mr Delbridge was a long-standing member.

Gary Chappell, the club's treasurer, said Mr Delbridge's death was "more than devastating".

"He was an absolutely fantastic guy. He always had a smile on his face," he said.

"He always had time to say hello to you."