A Welsh mountain rescue team has been granted permission by the Civil Aviation Authority to use drones for its search and rescue operations.

Two drones have been designed for Brecon Mountain Rescue Team, to be operated by seven licensed pilots.

Its first three pilots are already in place and the waterproof drones are available for call-outs.

It is hoped the resource will help the team to quickly deliver medical supplies directly to casualties.

It will also help them to view dangerous and difficult-to-reach areas.