Image caption The health watchdog's chief officer Geoff Ryall-Harvey said the probe is "very worrying"

An investigation into the care of a dementia patient at a mental health facility is "very worrying", according to a health watchdog chief.

Issues at Ysbyty Cefni in Llangefni, Anglesey, which treats patients with dementia, were first reported in June.

Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board said it concerned care provided by one staff member.

Geoff Ryall-Harvey of the North Wales Community Health Council said the health board's action was "reassuring".

The community health council has continued to scrutinise mental health services in the area since a critical report into dementia care ward, Tawel Fan at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Denbighshire closed in 2013.

Mr Ryall-Harvey said "given everything that's gone on in the last five or six years it is very worrying indeed".

"We've had the Tawel Fan issue, there has been a great deal of investigation to try and sort things out and it's very worrying.

"It is reassuring that the health board are taking swift action to address the concerns that have been raised," he added.

Llyr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru's north Wales AM, said despite the government's intervention "the problem does not seem to be improving".

"This latest incident in Cefni is a grave concern," he said.

Mr Gruffydd added he understood "far too many mental health staff are not permanent" and it is inevitable patient care would be reduced.

Meanwhile Plaid Cymru's Ynys Mon AM Rhun ap Iorwerth, added the development was "very worrying" and he had written to Health Secretary Vaughan Gething about monitoring improvements in the area.