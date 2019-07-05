Queen's former butler jailed for abusing boy

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption A judge said Andrew Lightwood appeared a "moral person" but hid "a dark reality"

A former butler to the Queen has been jailed for 28 months for sexually abusing a boy.

Andrew Lightwood was considered a "respectable, upstanding member of society", Cardiff Crown Court heard.

But a judge said that despite appearing a "moral person" Lightwood hid "a dark reality".

The 57-year-old, from Cefn Glas, Bridgend, admitted engaging in sexual activity in a child's presence and assaulting a boy by sexual touching.

He was jailed for 28 months, given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, and must register as a sex offender for that time.

Lightwood, who used to work in a monastery, committed the offences in the Bridgend area this year.

He exposed himself to the boy, performed a sex act on himself, and touched the boy sexually, said Nigel Fryer, prosecuting.

The victim told his mother what had happened and she called the police immediately.

In a statement, she said the boy struggles to sleep, gets angry and frustrated, and has had counselling - and what Lightwood did to her son "will stay with him for the rest of his life".

Andrew Evans, defending, said Lightwood had no previous convictions or cautions, and "understands the impact of his behaviour on his victim".

Mr Fryer told the court: "He worked within the Queen's household as a butler. He was seen as an extremely respectable, upstanding member of society."

Judge Niclas Parry said Lightwood "abused [the boy] for your own sexual gratification".