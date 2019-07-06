Protesters glue themselves to Barclays bank in Carmarthen
Climate activists have glued themselves to the entrance of a bank in Carmarthen.
About a dozen protesters from Extinction Rebellion are protesting at Barclays in the town centre over the bank's investment in fossil fuels.
Three were glued to the door, while another used a bike lock to attach themselves.
Dyfed-Powys Police is monitoring the situation. Barclays has been approached for comment.
Further protests are taking place outside the Aberystwyth branch of Barclays, with campaigners wearing black blindfolds.