Image caption Two of the protesters at one of the entrances to the bank

Climate activists have glued themselves to the entrance of a bank in Carmarthen.

About a dozen protesters from Extinction Rebellion are protesting at Barclays in the town centre over the bank's investment in fossil fuels.

Three were glued to the door, while another used a bike lock to attach themselves.

Dyfed-Powys Police is monitoring the situation. Barclays has been approached for comment.

Further protests are taking place outside the Aberystwyth branch of Barclays, with campaigners wearing black blindfolds.

Image caption Protestors sit outside the Aberystwyth branch with blindfolds