Girl, 12, sexually assaulted near skate park in Caerphilly
- 6 July 2019
Police are trying to trace a man after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted near a skate park.
The man is described as in his 20s who was tall and slim with light brown hair, and wore blue shorts and a T-shirt.
The incident is said to have happened in woods next to it on the Graig-yr-Rhacca estate, Caerphilly, on 16 June.
Det Ch Insp Steven Maloney, from Gwent Police, appealed for anyone with information to come forward.