Carmarthen Extinction Rebellion protest: Two arrested
- 6 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been arrested in connection with an Extinction Rebellion climate protest in Carmarthen.
Dyfed-Powys Police said they were called to attend the protest at 09:35 BST on Saturday outside Guildhall Square in the town.
The two people arrested remain in police custody, the force said.
Police said they attended the protest, which ended at 14:00 BST, "to ensure public safety was maintained".
Officers also attended an Extinction Rebellion protest in Aberystwyth earlier in the day.