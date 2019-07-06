Wales

Carmarthen Extinction Rebellion protest: Two arrested

  • 6 July 2019
Dyfed Powys Police at an Extinction Rebellion protest
Image caption Police attended Extinction Rebellion protests in Carmarthen and Aberystwyth

Two people have been arrested in connection with an Extinction Rebellion climate protest in Carmarthen.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they were called to attend the protest at 09:35 BST on Saturday outside Guildhall Square in the town.

The two people arrested remain in police custody, the force said.

Police said they attended the protest, which ended at 14:00 BST, "to ensure public safety was maintained".

Officers also attended an Extinction Rebellion protest in Aberystwyth earlier in the day.

