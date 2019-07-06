Wales

Flintshire man, 41, dies in A548 recovery vehicle crash

  • 6 July 2019
A 41-year-old man has died following a crash between a recovery vehicle and a Nissan Qashqai towing a caravan.

The collision happened on the A548 Coast Road, near Holywell, Flinshire, at about 10:05 BST.

The man who died was the driver of the flatbed recovery vehicle, and was local to the area.

North Wales Police said they are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses.

