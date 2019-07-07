Image caption Equine influenza is a highly infectious disease of horses

More cases of equine flu have been confirmed in north Wales.

Bodrwnsiwn Veterinary Practice said two new premises had tested positive for equine flu in Gwnyedd and on Anglesey after five animals from Bwlchgwyn, near Wrexham were also confirmed as having the disease at the end of June.

The practice said it believed there was another case in the Dolgellau area.

Earlier in the week, organisers of the Caernarfon Show cancelled its weekend event following fears of an outbreak.

A statement on Facebook from the vets practice said: "We have received confirmation form the Animal Health Trust that all samples submitted from the two affected premises are confirmed positive for Equine Influenza.

"A common factor in the two premises we have investigated was attendance at Llanrwst show last weekend.

"We advise that owners keep their horses at home for the time being until the extent of viral spread can be better assessed."

Equine flu caused a six-day horse racing shutdown, with 174 stables placed in lockdown.