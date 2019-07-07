Tribute to recovery vehicle driver in fatal A548 crash
- 7 July 2019
The family of a recovery vehicle driver who died following a crash with Nissan Qashqai towing a caravan, has paid tribute to him.
Shaun Buckley, 41, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, died after the incident the A548, near Holywell, Flintshire, at about 10:05 BST on Saturday.
His family said he would "live on in the hearts and memories of all who knew and loved him".
North Wales Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward.