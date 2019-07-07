Image caption The Queen has been fond of corgis since she was a child

Two corgi breeds have seen a surge in popularity as an animated film about The Queen's favourite dog is released.

The Queen's Corgi, starring Julie Walters, Sheridan Smith and Jack Whitehall, is about a dog which gets lost from the palace and begins a journey to find his way home.

Registrations of Cardigan Welsh Corgi and Pembroke Welsh Corgi puppies have increased by 25%.

Netflix series The Crown is also said to have increased corgis' popularity.

Last year saw the highest registrations of Pembroke Welsh Corgis in 10 years, following decades of decline for both breeds.

Corgi popularity can be traced alongside The Queen's reign. In 1944 when Her Majesty's first Pembroke Corgi, Susan, was born there was a 56% increase in ownership.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Princess Elizabeth aged 18 with her first corgi, Susan

Numbers steadily increased but by the 1980s the breed's popularity plummeted, dropping to 1,806 registrations.

In 2014, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi was added to a "vulnerable native breed" list, with just 274 registrations that year.

Caroline Kisko, from the Kennel Club said: "When Netflix series The Crown aired on TV, undoubtedly the breed's profile started to rise, and this is looking likely to continue with the release of The Queen's Corgi.

"Of course, nobody should be buying a dog simply because they've seen them on TV."