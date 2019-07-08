Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Fahad Mohamed Nur was discovered stabbed last month

Two men have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a teenager stabbed in Cardiff.

Fahad Mohamed Nur, 18, was found with multiple stab wounds near Cathays railway station on Sunday, 2 June.

Abdulgalil Aldobhani, 22, and Shafique Shaddad, 24, both from Cardiff, deny the killing, at Newport Crown Court.

A third man has also been charged with murder but not yet entered a plea; while a 34-year-old woman denies assisting an offender.

They are due to stand trial in Cardiff on 25 November.

Mr Nur was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, and lived with his parents and siblings in the Cathays area of Cardiff.