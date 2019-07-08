Police close Cardiff street after 'gunshot' claims

Image caption New Road has been closed for an investigation into the disturbance

Armed police have closed off a street in Cardiff, following claims from residents of sounds "like gunshots".

It came during reports of a disturbance involving a group of males on New Road in the Rumney area of the city.

South Wales Police said armed officers were in the area "as a precaution" for the safety of the public, but stressed that no injuries have been reported.

Police confirmed they had received information that those involved were armed.

Image caption Police were called to the area in Rumney early on Monday evening

There has been a heavy police presence in the area since about 18:15 BST on Monday evening.

A force official said the street had been closed while investigations continue.

They have also appealed for anyone with any information about the incident to contact them.