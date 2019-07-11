Image copyright Simon Hepworth Image caption Glyn Jones collapsed near Wisemans Bridge on Saturday

An athlete who had a suspected heart attack while he was competing in a sporting event has died.

Glyn Jones was taking part in the Tenby Long Course Weekend when he collapsed on Saturday at about 11:30 BST.

He was taken to Swansea's Morriston Hospital after initially being treated at the scene.

Family friend Johnny Elston said it was "truly a sad day", adding: "Glyn was a special person to so many, to know him was to love him and he will be missed."

A spokesman for the Long Course Weekend said their "thoughts are with his family and his many dear friends".

Mr Elston thanked athletes, staff and emergency services who cared for Mr Jones at the scene.

He said: "The speed in which they dealt with Glyn was second to none, and the very fact he was kept alive and transported to Morriston, allowed for four other lives to be saved through organ donations."

Image copyright Supplied Image caption About 2,500 swimmers took part in the Wales Swim at Tenby on Friday

Mr Jones fell ill during the Wales Sportive event at Wisemans Bridge near Saundersfoot.

The Sportive is the second part of a three-day that includes the 2.4-mile Wales Swim on Friday and Wales Marathon on Sunday.

This year's event was the biggest since it began in 2010 with more than 10,000 competitors taking part.