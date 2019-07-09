Image copyright University of South Wales Image caption Jayne Ludlow was given an honorary degree by the University of South Wales

Wales football manager Jayne Ludlow has received an honorary degree from the University of South Wales.

Ludlow, 40, guided Wales to the brink of qualification for the 2019 World Cup in France.

She was awarded an MBE for services to women's football in Wales in the Queen's Birthday Honours last month.

Ludlow said it came as a "surprise" when the university informed her, and recent recognition she had received had been "surreal".

The university said the honour was in recognition of Ludlow's "tireless work" promoting the game and inspiring more girls to get into the sport.

"We are looking forward to working with her on further developing sports coaching among females, and seeking her views on how USW can continue to improve the sports courses we offer to thousands of undergraduates," said vice-chancellor Prof Julie Lydon.

Ludlow won the first of 61 Wales caps aged 17 in 1996, and was an integral member of the Arsenal side that won a domestic triple of Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup in 2001.

In 2007 she helped Arsenal win an unprecedented quadruple of the Uefa Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

"The ceremony went very well, I think - everyone seemed to enjoy themselves," she said.

Asked what she made of the success of the 2019 World Cup in France, Ludlow said: "It was great to see.

"Obviously it would have been nicer if we were there, but the fact that the game has gone so global is brilliant."