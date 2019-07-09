Image caption A campaign was launched to site the museum under a new Kop end stand

A row has broken out in Wrexham over the best location to house a new Welsh football museum.

Council leaders have backed a plan to host the sporting showcase at the existing town centre museum.

They said the location was backed by an independent report, and by the Welsh Government which has pledged funding.

But opposition politicians want the museum to be built at Wrexham AFC's Racecourse Ground, once the Kop end has been redeveloped.

Last week, the council unveiled plans for a conference venue under a new 5,000-seater stand at the stadium.

It also confirmed proposals to extend the existing Wrexham Museum in Regent Street to include a football museum, despite calls for it to go under the new Kop stand.

Image caption Welsh football memorabilia has already been on show at Wrexham Museum

Plaid Cymru councillor Marc Jones said: "Initially we had a struggle on our hands to argue that we wanted a football museum in the first place, secondly that it should be in Wrexham, and thirdly that it should be part of the Racecourse regeneration.

"We've won two of those arguments - we haven't quite managed to secure the third one yet, but I'm not quite going to give up on that yet despite what's in the report."

In response, the council's deputy leader Hugh Jones said the existing museum had the "significant expertise" of its staff, adding that Wrexham AFC officials had also voiced their support for the town centre location.

"If it were to go into the Racecourse, it would take up space they need for other revenue generating opportunities," he said.

Architects will now be appointed to design the upgraded museum building, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The council's ruling independent/Conservative coalition also gave officers the authority to enter negotiations with the Welsh Government and apply for lottery funding to support the development.