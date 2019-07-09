Image caption Police officers were called to reports of an altercation at New Tredegar Rugby Club

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of murdering a man at a rugby club have been released under investigation.

Gwent Police were called to reports of an altercation at the New Tredegar Rugby Club at about 23:45 BST on Saturday, where they found a 40-year-old man unconscious and not breathing.

Officers performed CPR at the scene but the man pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Two men from the Caerphilly area, aged 41 and 61, were arrested at the scene.

They have since been released under investigation, police said.

Officers have appealed for people to contact them with any information.