Man arrested following 'gunshots' incident in Cardiff
- 9 July 2019
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray following reports of sounds like gunshots in Cardiff.
Officers were called at 18:13 BST on Monday to New Road in Rumney to reports about a disturbance between a group of men.
The road was closed and there was a heavy police presence in the area.
South Wales Police are continuing to investigate and have appealed to anybody with information to contact them.