Image copyright Llangollen International Eisteddfod Image caption Hitting the right note! Local choir Johns' Boys Male Chorus win Choir of the World

The Llangollen International Eisteddfod says visitor numbers were up in 2019.

A festival spokesperson said 33,000 visitors attended during the week "despite disappointing pre-sales".

There was a "20% increase on daytime visitors" compared to last year, and the highest number of participants for over four years.

The week-long music and dance festival promotes peace and goodwill between nations.

Organisers said "glorious" weather helped attract visitors.

In addition to Jools Holland playing with his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, new international groups joined from Ghana, Indonesia, Hong Kong and the United States.

Johns' Boys Male Chorus from Rhosllanerchrugog, Wrexham won the Choir of the World award - only the third time a Welsh choir has won the title.

"We couldn't be prouder of the entire festival team, especially our 800 volunteers who have worked tirelessly. Without them our International Eisteddfod wouldn't exist," the spokesperson said.