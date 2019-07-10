Image copyright Geograph/Jonathan Wilkins Image caption The north Wales main line was closed for three hours after the accident

A woman has died when she was struck by a train on an unmanned crossing.

Emergency services were called just after 18:00 BST on Tuesday to a crossing behind Ty Gwyn caravan park, Abergele, Conwy.

Transport for Wales confirmed the woman was hit by the 15:36 service from Manchester Piccadilly to Llandudno and died at the scene.

Police said they are not treating the incident as suspicious. They have yet to identify the woman.

Network Rail said the incident - a week after two rail workers died after being hit by a train near Port Talbot - was another "stark reminder that the railway is a dangerous place".

Image copyright Geograph/Nigel Thompson Image caption The accident happened close to the Abergele and Pensarn station

A spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts go out to the family of the person involved, and we are now cooperating with the British Transport Police as they investigate this tragic incident.

"This comes almost a week to the day since we lost two colleagues in Port Talbot.

"Events such as these are a stark reminder that the railway is a dangerous place. We strongly urge members of the public to take care when close to the railway and to always follow any safety instructions before using a level crossing."

The coroner and Rail Accident Investigation Branch have been notified.

Rail services on the north Wales mainline were closed for three hours and reopened just before 21.00 hours.