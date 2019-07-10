Image copyright Geograph/Chris Andrews Image caption The library has referred the matter to the Information Commissioner

A report that a member of staff at the National Library of Wales misused the CCTV system is being investigated by the UK's data watchdog.

The Information Commissioner's Office said the library, in Aberystwyth, had referred the matter to them.

A spokesman for the ICO said: "The National Library of Wales has reported this incident to us and we are making inquiries."

The National Library has declined to comment.