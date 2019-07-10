Ken Owens: Wales and Scarlets hooker receives honorary fellowship
Wales hooker Ken Owens has received an honorary fellowship by the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.
The 32-year-old Scarlets captain has won 64 caps for Wales and played in two British and Irish Lions Tests.
He follows Llanelli greats Delme Thomas, Ray Gravell, Phil Bennett and Roy Bergiers in being honoured by his home-town campus in Carmarthen.
Owens attended the ceremony before flying out for Wales' pre-Rugby World Cup training camp in Switzerland.
"I grew up less than a 100 metres from the university and it has played a huge part in my life growing up," Owens said.
"To receive this award is a huge honour and to see the people who've received it in years gone by just shows how important and how much of a privilege it really is."