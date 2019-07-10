Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kerry Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday

A man who died after an "altercation" at a rugby club has been named as Kerry Morgan.

Gwent Police was called to New Tredegar Rugby Club at about 23:45 BST on Saturday, where they found Mr Morgan unconscious and not breathing.

Officers performed CPR, but the 40-year-old, from New Tredegar, Caerphilly county, was later pronounced dead.

His family said they were "heartbroken" and Mr Morgan "was the most wonderful, kind and loving husband and father".

They added: "He was the best dada in the world. He will be with us every day, always in our hearts and missed dearly. We love you to infinity."

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.