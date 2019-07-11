Image caption Traffic was queuing along the motorway north of Cardiff

Morning commuters have been warned of delays of over an hour on the M4 eastbound at Cardiff.

Earlier in the morning two lanes were closed, but these have now reopened.

Congestion stretched back from junction 32 at the Coryton interchange to junction 35 at Pencoed.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital at about 07:30 BST on Thursday morning after a crash on the motorway, according the the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The A470 southbound at Pontypridd has also experienced slower traffic than normal from the A4058 at Broadway interchange to the M4.