Image caption New Road was closed while police investigated the disturbance

Two further men have been arrested following reports of sounds "like gunshots" in Cardiff earlier this week.

South Wales Police were called at about 18:00 BST on Monday to New Road in Rumney to reports of a disturbance between a group of men.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and another man, aged 28, has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A 26-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of affray.

The 18-year-old remains in custody while the other two men have been released on conditional bail.

South Wales Police are continuing to investigate and have appealed to anybody with information to contact them.