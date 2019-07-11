Multi-car accident closes M48 Severn Bridge
- 11 July 2019
A multi-car crash closed the westbound carriageway of the M48 Severn Bridge.
It happened between junction one for the B4461 and junction two for the Wye Valley Link Road, Chepstow, at about 18:00 BST.
All lanes had re-opened shortly before 21:00. Diversions had been in place via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
Traffic trapped on the bridge had been moved past the scene with the help of Avon and Somerset Police, Highways England said.