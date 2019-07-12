Image caption Education in Powys now comes under a single director alongside social services

A shake-up of top management that was supposed to save a county council £1m has reached less than half that target so far, members have been told.

Eight of the 24 most senior posts in Powys were axed on 1 March in a move also promised to improve leadership.

Deputy council leader Aled Davies said £440,000 had been saved so far.

He said that while eight directors and their personal assistants had gone, work to cut lower level management jobs by a fifth was ongoing.

The new structure saw the senior management team reduced from its 24 posts over four management tiers.

There is now a chief executive, three corporate directors and 12 heads of service, operating over three tiers.

Councillor Davies promised members an update on savings when figures became available for the second financial quarter, covering April to July.

"The remaining reductions were not specified but some services are already making those reductions and attributing them to service savings," he said.

Last December, council leaders defended the changes, which included education joining children's and adult social services under a single director.

In recent weeks the last piece of the reorganisation was completed when Clint Middleton started in his role as head of digital and communication services, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

However, Alec Clark, who became head of education after his boss's job as director was axed, announced in June that he was leaving Powys for a job in England.