Image copyright Elfed Roberts Image caption Emergency services were called to the crash on Thursday evening

A woman has died in a two-car crash, close to where two people were killed last year.

North Wales Police were called to the A487 near Gellilydan, Gwynedd, at about 22:00 BST on Thursday, after a blue Renault and a blue Mitsubishi crashed.

The female passenger in the Renault was pronounced dead at the scene and others were treated for minor injuries.

A councillor said it happened close to the spot where a baby girl and her aunt were killed in a 2018 crash.

Six-month-old Mili Wyn Ginniver, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, was in the car with Anna Williams, 22, from Penrhyndeudraeth, when they collided with a lorry.

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Six-month-old Mili Wyn Ginniver and Anna Williams, 22, died in a crash on the same stretch of road

Elfed Roberts, who represents Trawsfynydd on Gwynedd Council, and has been campaigning for safety improvements on the road, said the latest crash was "heartbreaking" and "so unfair on this family".

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "Road safety is and always will be a priority for the Welsh Government. Every death on our roads is one too many and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person involved and we now await the outcome of the police's investigations into this tragic incident.

"Earlier this year, we implemented measures to improve safety in this area by installing interim temporary signage and road markings advising road users to slow down.

"We will continue to monitor this area and consider further measures, as appropriate, including progressing plans to reduce the speed limit on this stretch of road to 40mph."