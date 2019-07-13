Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Wire Image caption The £3m locomotive is owned by a trust and was built by a group of rail enthusiasts

A "fascinating" steam locomotive will travel along the south Wales coast on Sunday.

Built in 2008, the Tornado is the first mainline steam engine to be built in the UK since the 1960s.

Starting in Bristol at 08:00 BST, the train will travel to Cardiff, Bridgend, Port Talbot, Swansea, Llanelli and Carmarthen, before arriving in Tenby.

The £3m locomotive is owned by a trust and was built over an 18-year period.

It will be serviced at Carmarthen, before a diesel locomotive hauls it for the rest of the journey.

Tony Miles, of Modern Railways Magazine, said the train was a "one off" and was "fascinating" for a lot of people.

"It's not like the Flying Scotsman that has been around for years, it's so new a lot of people haven't seen it yet and will be amazed by it, it's got a real cult following," he said.

Image caption Tornado was the first steam engine built in Britain since the 1960s when it began operating in 2008

"It had to have a bit of work done, so it's had a bit of a break.

"A lot of people will have saved up for this and it will be a big treat," he said.

John Rich, from Bridgend, has tickets for the journey and said: "We love steam trains and jumped at the chance to travel on the Tornado, it's the most recently built steam train.

"We're travelling from Newport to enjoy a day out with [my] partner and friends. [It is a] bit costly but worth it to an enthusiast like us."