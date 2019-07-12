Image copyright Google

Emergency services have been called to an industrial site in Port Talbot.

Eyewitnesses described hearing an explosion and there being a plume of smoke, but South Wales Police said it was a minor incident.

The force, along with crews from Mid and West Fire, and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to BOC Gas & Gear, Margam, at about 14:40 BST.

One person was treated for shock and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed.

A HSE spokesman said they were "aware and making initial enquiries".