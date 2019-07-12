BOC Gas: Emergency crews at reports of Margam explosion
- 12 July 2019
Emergency services have been called to an industrial site in Port Talbot.
Eyewitnesses described hearing an explosion and there being a plume of smoke, but South Wales Police said it was a minor incident.
The force, along with crews from Mid and West Fire, and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to BOC Gas & Gear, Margam, at about 14:40 BST.
One person was treated for shock and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed.
A HSE spokesman said they were "aware and making initial enquiries".
Their was one hell of a Bang in Margam. A large plume of smoke! Turns out they'res been an explosion at BOC Margam!! pic.twitter.com/Ur2ktak2VF— Simon Jason (@SimonJason55) July 12, 2019
