A hospital worker was knocked off his motorbike by a man who threatened to stab him before making off with it.

The rider said he did an emergency stop as the man leapt into the road close to Amazon on Fabian Way, near Swansea.

He was then pushed over and threatened before the man made off with his bike on the other side of the road where a car was waiting to pull it away.

South Wales Police later found the bike has appealed for witnesses to the 10 July incident at about 19:00 BST.

The 42-year-old who did not want to be named, left Singleton Hospital about 30 minutes before the incident.

"There was a pedestrian crossing and the light was green but this man just ran out in front of me.

"I did an emergency stop swerved and pulled over, thinking I had hit him.

Forensic examination

"The next thing I knew, he pushed me off the bike. I didn't know what was happening, I thought I had hit him and he was angry.

"Then he started hitting me on the leg. He was shouting: 'I'll stab you, I'll stab you, get off, get off'.

"He had something in his hand. It could have been a knife. I couldn't see what it was but I wasn't going to take any chances."

The staff member managed to grab the bike keys and ran off. His attacker briefly chased and threatened him before giving up.

Then he pushed the bike across the central reservation where an accomplice was waiting in a silver car. The thief put his arm through the car window and was towed away.

Police later recovered the bike, a KTM Duke, about a mile away, and sent for forensic examination.

A spokesman said: "The 42-year-old male motorcyclist who was stationary at traffic lights was approached by an unknown male who pushed him from his bike and making threats to the rider, stole the motorcycle, crossing into the opposite carriageway before making off with the bike alongside a silver coloured Peugeot 206."