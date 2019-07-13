Zip wire plans over Cardiff Bay held up

Image copyright ZIP NOW Image caption The City Zip Company wants to install a 360m zip wire across the Cardiff Bay waterfront

Plans for a zip wire across Cardiff Bay have been delayed by "unexpected challenges", according to bosses.

Thrill-seekers would launch themselves from the roof of St David's Hotel, crossing the bay before landing in front of the Norwegian Church.

But the proposals have attracted opposition and a final decision by Cardiff council has yet to be taken.

It was initially planned to operate from July to January and employ about 25 staff.

The company now hopes to launch the attraction in March and it said tickets already bought could be used then, or refunded or used at its London venue, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Chief executive Barry Shaverin said: "We had hoped to open this year but an essential diligence process with the harbour authority has taken longer than planned.

"We are still in the council's planning process and will be bringing visitors, jobs and additional revenue to the city, while at the same time taking measures to ensure that noise pollution, lighting and other factors are low impact to neighbours and wildlife."

Residents including writer Russell T Davies and MP Stephen Doughty have objected to the plans, raising concerns about noise and disturbance to locals.

But Waterfront Partners - a network of businesses in Cardiff Bay - has supported the zip wire scheme, saying it would bring a unique attraction to the area and boost visitor numbers.