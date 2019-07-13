Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Letting residents use recycling facilities in a different county could land Powys council with a hefty bill, argue officials

Powys residents say they face a 50-mile round trip to a recycling centre, despite another site sitting just a few miles over the county border.

People living in Crickhowell and Llangattock have been told they must use facilities in Brecon.

The Llanfoist centre is just six miles away in Abergavenny - but is operated by Monmouthshire council.

Powys officials said talks would now take place with the neighbouring authority to find a solution.

"Residents of Llangattock and Crickhowell are constantly asking why they cannot use the waste recycling centre in Abergavenny," Jackie Charlton told a full meeting of Powys council.

She said it would be much easier for those residents, more sustainable and "makes perfect sense", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

But cabinet member Phyl Davies said allowing Powys residents to access facilities over the county border could potentially cost the council tens of thousands of pounds, which "we don't have'".

"At the end of the day it comes down to money," said Mr Davies.

"We have had conversations with Monmouthshire, we can't make a financial commitment, but we can certainly commit to having the discussions."